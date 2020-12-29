Demolition underway at 7 Inn in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, O.H. (WTRF) — The owner tells us the front section of the old motel is being removed.
Plans for the back section….are still in limbo.
They say if the cracker plant become reality, they will probably build something new on the front, and convert the back to long term apartments.
At this point, they’re waiting to see what happens with the cracker plant.
