BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio.– Detectives with the Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, and the Bridgeport Police Department executed a search warrant on Chestnut Street in Brookside, Ohio on April 22 according to a press release.

Multiple suspects were arrested as part of this investigation.

Daniel Clark

Daniel Clark, 35, of Brookside, Ohio was charged with multiple counts of possession and trafficking in drugs and an active warrant for attempted possession of drugs.

Brittany Mundi

Brittany Mundi, 38 of Brookside, Ohio was charged with multiple counts of possession and trafficking in drugs, child endangerment, and permitting drug abuse.

Robert McMasters

Robert McMasters, 32 of Brookside, Ohio was charged with obstructing official business and possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives assigned to the unit seized a large number of narcotics from the residence including the deadly drug fentanyl. Detectives discovered 100 pressed fentanyl pills, over 400 “stamp bags” of fentanyl, one ounce of methamphetamine, one ounce of “raw” fentanyl, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. Approximately $2000 in illegal drug trafficking proceeds were also seized as part of the investigation.

Drugs and cash seized during a search warrant

Detectives state that there are multiple other suspects in this case and they will be seeking additional charges against those individuals.