DeWine hints at more vaccination incentives during ceremony at EORH

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) Earlier this week when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine came to Martins Ferry, it was a joyous occasion.



He cut the ribbon and was the keynote speaker at the official reopening ceremony of East Ohio Regional Hospital.



And when he took questions from the media, we took the opportunity to ask him about what’s next, after Vax A Million is over?



And, does he have any plans for further incentives to help people become vaccinated?



Here’s what he said:

“It’s been very successful. The first two weeks, it just drove the number of vaccines directly up. And what we were seeing before that is we were cratering, we were going straight down. So we’ve picked up tens of thousands of people. But having that out there got people excited. So we’re looking at something else to get people excited as well. So we’ll have something in the next few weeks to announce.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)

7News will keep a close eye on the governor’s plans to keep people interested in getting vaccinated.

We’ll keep you informed.