Dierks Bentley to headline Blame My Roots in 2022; Full line up revealed

Blame My Roots Fest (BMRF), a country music festival established in July 2019, is set to return to the hills of Belmont County for its third event next summer, a star-studded lineup led by one of Nashville’s biggest names in its toolbelt. Platinum recording artist Dierks Bentley will take the stage at Valley View Farm Saturday, July 16.

Bentley, an American country music singer-songwriter, has released hits like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” and “Sideways,” soaring to the top of country music charts everywhere. His studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 17 of them reaching number one. His hits have also earned him several Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards throughout his career.

Blame My Roots Fest Event Coordinator Chris Dutton said that he and his sister, Nina, are thrilled to be able to bring Dierks Bentley to their family farm.

“I’ve seen Dierks perform a ton of times and I’ve never been disappointed,” Chris Dutton said. “He’s such a fun, upbeat and entertaining show. It’s impossible to NOT have a great time at a Dierks Bentley concert.”

Joining Bentley are reality-TV-personality-turned-country-music-powerhouse Chase Rice; 2018 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Ashley McBryde; chart-topping singer-songwriter Randy Houser; and rising star and BMRF ’21 alum Niko Moon. James Barker Band, an “up-and-coming country group worth knowing” as stated by The Boot Blog, and social media sensation Priscilla Block round out BMRF’s roster as it currently stands.

BMRF ’22 will once again feature an exclusive VIP area as well as The Glessner Group Country Cabanas, private viewing boxes with Country Western Chic decor and bottle service provided by some of the finest servers in the bar/nightclub industry. It will also tout late-night DJs and year two of the Food Truck Rally.

BMRF says they saw staggering growth from its inaugural festival to its 2021 installment. After a 2020 COVID cancellation, the festival said they more than quadrupled its weekend attendance, welcoming some 12,000 guests to the farm in just its second year.

“There was a point last July where I stood back, looked at the line of cars and people waiting to get into the festival and thought, ‘Holy cow. They actually showed up,’” Chris Dutton shared. “We were overwhelmed by the response that weekend, and continued to be overwhelmed by the response this fall. The people really did show up, and they continue to show up. I can’t wait for next July.”

Tickets for Blame My Roots Fest 2022 are available beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10AM ET at blamefest.com.