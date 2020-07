MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- A local man is trying to save the arts during the pandemic.

Martins Ferry Native Matt Webster is a producer at Production Company Propaganda Thetricals in New York.

Part of the company, called PropWorks, is a program that focuses on teaching kids.

This summer five virtual courses will be offered to any kid in the country.

Classes focus on writing, music and performance.

Find everything on their website.