Digital Exclusive: Local comic book developers look to publish first issue

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- In Martins Ferry, two brothers and a buddy from high school are working towards a lifelong goal of creating something of there own and that’s where Nuke Em’ comics were born.

Ron George and Randy had inspiration from two things all three love, wrestling and mortal combat. Putting the two together in order to create “Intergalactic Deathmatch” Nuke Em’ Comics first ever comic book.

Nuke Em’ Comics still need help getting off the ground. That’s where their Kickstarter comes in. Backers can choose from multiple tiers with a chance to receive rewards like a personalized background character or fighter. There’s even one single tier open for over two thousand dollars.

Check out their website and Kickstarter to help Nukem Comics reach their goal to create the very first issue of Intergalactic Deathmatch.