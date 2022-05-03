BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Pizza, Pawsta & Pups gives you a way to have a great meal and help the dogs and cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter at the same time.

It takes place Wednesday, May 4, from 3-8 p.m. at Undo’s West.

There are also raffles and giveaways with prizes ranging from baskets to décor to small furnishings.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from that five-hour period will go to benefit the dogs and cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Check out BCAS on social media for more information about the event and how to enter the giveaway.