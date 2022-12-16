BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A dog was seen, lying unresponsive and immobile for hours, in a yard in Glencoe.

The man who saw it called several agencies including Belmont County Hoof and Paw.

Hoof and Paw Humane Officer Julie Larish responded to the call.

The male mixed breed dog is now recovering.

Investigators believe it was either given amphetamines as a cruel prank, or the dog got into someone’s drugs.

“When I tried to move him, he just sort of rolled his head back at me and just went back out again,” said Larish. “I finally got him roused enough to get him picked up and put into the truck. I brought the dog home. I couldn’t get him in to an emergency vet that evening. So I kept giving him giving him fluids under his skin, kept him hydrated, and then early the next morning I took him up to Pittsburgh to the emergency vet.”

She said they tested him for every dog ailment from parvo to worms, and found nothing.

But then he was tested for amphetamines, and the result was positive.

There’s now an investigation under way.

They are told by people who live near the dog’s owner that this is not the first time this dog has apparently been drugged.

Larish says the dog—now named Kole—will eventually be up for adoption.

Anyone interested can fill out a pre-application with Belmont County Hoof and Paw.