BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

If you like dogs, Halloween and fun, mark your calendar for October 30th.

They’re holding a Halloween Dog Costume Party at the Belmont County Fairground building.

We just happen to know one of the judges for the event, DK Wright.

This is a fundraiser for the Belmont County Dog Park.

There are actually two dog costume contests.

One for any dog who gets dressed up.

And another for dogs who are Alumni of the Road Home Animal Project.

It goes from one to four and they ask for a five dollar entry donation.

” One to two will be socialization and registration. Then 2:30 is judging. We’re gonna have a people and a dog bake sale. We’re having a silent auction. We’re also gonna have a Halloween themed people-and-dog photo area.” Sheriff Dave Lucas – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

It will be held inside the fairground building and it will go on, rain or shine.

All proceeds will go to the Belmont County Dog Park, which could be open by next year.