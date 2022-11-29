ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children.

The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.

The money will go toward this years Shop with a Deputy event to be held on December 17. That event has grown considerably over the years and now includes gifts for as many as sixty children. Sheriff Dave Lucas says donations like this, allows the event to become bigger and better each year.

“I remember when we started the program, we had 10 or 20 kids but over the the years and every year it’s the same one that helps us out. So, we are up to sixty kids.” – Dave Lucas – Belmont County Sheriff

“We know that we are helping out people that need help in the community, whether it’s kids or families, and we enjoy doing this.” – Larry Barnes – Commander Post 159 St. Clairsville

“As a representative of the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, I’m pleased that we are able to help with the Shop with the Deputy Program. It gives us a lot of excitement to be able to participate in the program.” – Rick Johnson – Secretary, FOP Associates Lodge 13

Officials from Post 159 say they have raised over $27,000 this year for local charities.