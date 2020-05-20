Donations, help needed for Barnesville Summer Lunch Program

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Organizers of the Summer Lunch Program for the children of Barnesville, Bethesda and Belmont are asking for your help in meeting their needs.

Last year, they provided nearly 275 to 300 summer lunches per day for 11 weeks, amounting to nearly 16,500 lunches!

They are planning to start the 2020 program on May 26, and continue through the summer until the Friday before school resumes in August.

The program is completely dependent on donations and all workers are volunteers.

For information on how to donate, contact Pastor Jean Cooper of Main Street United Methodist Church at (740) 425-1196.

