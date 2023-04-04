Samantha Jo Seitz, 30, tearfully entered pleas of guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault charges, reportedly at her own insistence.

She was immediately sentenced by Belmont County Common Pleas Judge John Vavra to 10 to 12 years in prison, a sentence she had already agreed to.

Seitz was driving the wrong way on State Route 7 in Shadyside on Feb. 25 when she struck another vehicle head-on, killing the passenger, Raymond Cole, and seriously injuring the driver, Charlene Cole, Raymond’s mother.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said Seitzs’ blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

“I try to keep God in my heart,” Seitz said through tears in her video appearance from jail. “The only thing I can do now is ask forgiveness.”

Assistant Public Defender Aaron Miller said Seitz has been deeply remorseful from the beginning, wanting to apologize to the Cole family, even when it was not in her best interests legally.

“She is a good girl who did a bad thing,” said Miller. “She wants desperately to somehow make it right.”

Judge John Vavra suspended Seitz’s driver’s license for life while imposing the prison sentence.

Charlene Cole, walking with a cane, spoke out in court.

She said her son Raymond, 41, was gifted in art, loved his family, enjoyed cooking from scratch, and keeping his apartment clean and organized.

Cole said she is comforted knowing that he didn’t die alone; she was with him.

Seitz was immediately remanded to prison.