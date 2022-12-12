BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning.

The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the road. The OSHP says the vehicle struck the guardrail and overturned.

Paboucek Sr. died of his injuries.

The crash occurred west of the Barnesville exit around 5:22 AM.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple departments responded and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.