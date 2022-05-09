The Ohio State Highway Patrol has provided an update on the crash that killed a 4-year-old in Belmont County.

Lt. Waddell says the driver was not impaired during their investigation and even submitted to a sobriety test voluntarily.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said once their investigation is complete, troopers will send their results to the prosecutor’s office for an independent review.

On Sunday night a crash occurred in Belmont County that killed a 4-year-old.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on State Route 9 near milepost 17.

Troopers say a 2010 Lincoln MKX was traveling southbound on State Route 9 when a 4-year-old walked out onto the roadway and was hit.

The 4-year-old was taken to Wheeling Hospital and died from injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln did not have any injuries.

No names or any other details are being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by The Ohio State Highway Patrol