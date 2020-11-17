Drug bust in Bellaire nets thousands of dollars and thousands of pills

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — Bellaire police seized a large amount of drugs, cash and loaded weapons while executing a search warrant in Bellaire according to Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan.

Flanagan said his officers received information from the community that a drug buy had taken place on Trumbull Street.

Police seized thousands of drugs and thousands of dollars.

Officers found $16,000 in cash.

Flanagan said this is the largest pill bust in Belmont County history. More than 12,000 pills were found. Officers also found methamphetamine and marijuana along with 13.5 ounces of crack cocaine.

There were also guns–lots of them. Officers found 16 assault rifles including one with no numbers, which is illegal. There was also an AK-47, a banned weapon.

Flanagan says the man who lives in the house is well known by police. That man’s girlfriend and a neighbor were in the house when police arrived.

No arrests were made.