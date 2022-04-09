Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – An important portion of Belmont County Common Pleas Court has gotten the green light to continue its work.

The Ohio Supreme Court has certified their drug court program, which must be re-certified every three years.

Judge Frank Fregiato says he began holding drug court when he first became a Common Pleas Court judge in 2014.

The individual must go through the program which takes a minimum of a year. And that person’s got to be drug-free and fully employed. We are very serious about the program. And it changes their life. It changes their life in many ways. Judge Frank Fregiato, Belmont County Common Pleas Court

They are good to continue through 2024.

Judge Fregiato says he’s a big believer in the drug court program.