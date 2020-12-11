Drug-free kids get treats during COVID

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The pandemic has had a huge effect on schools this year.

It also affected the Belmont County Drug Free Schools Clubs.

Today club members at St. Clairsville High School and Middle School got a little reward for staying on board.

Students are attending school on staggered days.

Other students are staying home doing fully remote learning.

Still others are quarantined.

So random drug testing has been nearly impossible.

So club members received treat bags—as they normally would after drug testing—just for belonging.

“We still have kids participating in the program and we’re very proud of them,” said Judge Albert Davies of Belmont County Juvenile Court. “It’s just something we can do to try to keep the momentum going during these difficult challenges that we’re facing.”

“With COVID 19, we were restricted in our ability to do drug testing,” said Michael Duplaga, St. Clairsville resource officer. “It still gives the kids rewards for signing up, and hopefully we can start testing again soon.”

The bags contain chips, cupcakes and candy.

Judge Davies described it as “all the snacks that are bad for you, but that kids love.”

The club’s main fundraiser, the annual car show, was canceled this year due to COVID.