East Ohio Hometown Pharmacy now open at East Ohio Regional Hospital

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — For the first time ever, a new retail pharmacy is now open at East Ohio Regional Hospital.

Known as the East Ohio Hometown Pharmacy, it will benefit hospital patients as well as the local community. Hospital officials celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

All insurance plans will be accepted. A wide range of adult vaccines will also be available. Pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

” I great benefit to Martins Ferry. It’s going to be a one stop shop if you are here. If you have an x- ray, have lab work done, if you have to go for a visit in the emergency room or just see your family doctor here, you can get your prescriptions filled the same day and be on your way.” Nicole Schmidt. Pharmacy Manager