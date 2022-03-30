BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — East Ohio Regional Hospital announced Wednesday that it expanded operations to the Digestive Health Complex at 300 West Main Street in St. Clairsville.

The complex includes EORH employed providers Dr. Sanjay Chaudhry (Gastroenterology), Dr. Robert Wetzel and Nurse Practitioner Katie Detling (Gynecology) as well as a physical therapy center.

East Ohio Regional Hospital will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 4 at 11 a.m. to celebrate their expansion. EORH has plans to add additional services to this location in the future.

Bernie Albertini, EORH Chief Operating Officer, says, ““We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Ohio Valley and taking excellent care of its residents.”