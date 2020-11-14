East Ohio Regional Hospital has job fair and is accepting applications for all positions

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) Officials at East Ohio Regional Hospital say it’s the next step in re-opening the hospital. A virtual job fair is being held in the emergency room lobby.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can fill out an application and drop off a resume between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. They will be accepting applications over the next week at the hospital, as well as online.

It was originally scheduled as an in person event at the Martins Ferry Rec Center but was switched to a virtual event when updated health orders were announced by the State of Ohio, earlier this week. Hospital officials say todays turnout was impressive.

Bernie Albertini, CEO of EORH said, ” It’s just been an outpouring of people sending their resumes. Some old employees, some new employees and it’s really good to see that response. It makes us feel really good as we try to get this thing moving forward and get the hospital opened up.”

They are accepting applications for all hospital positions including physicians, nurses, food service and maintenance workers.

If you can’t make it to the drop off event you can also apply the the East Ohio Regional Facebook page.