East Ohio Regional Hospital honors physicians for National Doctors’ Day

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — East Ohio Regional Hospital celebrated National Doctors’ Day on Monday by offering some thanks to the medical personnel in the Ohio Valley.

They held a small party at Belmont Brewerks as a way to thank local medical workers. More than 125 local physicians were invited to attend the event in downtown Martins Ferry.

Officials with EORH also tell us it was a perfect time to celebrate the hospital’s reopening.

“We were wanting to celebrate Doctors’ Day, and trying to figure out how best to do it. So, after a lot of discussion we said you know, why don’t we get all of the doctors together and have a celebration of the hospital reopening and certainly the physicians have been more than incredible supporting our reopening. So we thought, rather than doing something at the hospital, let’s support the Belmont Brewerks, kind of our neighbor down the street, and let’s do an event there.” Bernie Albertini, Administrator and COO of EORH

Albertini also thanked everyone for all the help and support they received to get EORH reopened as quickly and efficiently as possible.