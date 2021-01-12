East Ohio Regional Hospital offers vaccinations to all first responders

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

East Ohio Regional Hospital hasn’t opened yet under its new ownership.

But on Wednesday, its doors will open to first responders in Belmont County who haven’t gotten their COVID 19 vaccination yet.

Hospital officials say they learned from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office that not everyone there had gotten the vaccine.

So the new owners of EORH wrote to all the police and fire departments in the county, offering them the opportunity to come in Wednesday morning and get their shot.

“We became aware that some of the first responders in the county had not received the COVID vaccine yet,” said Bernie Albertini, CEO and administrator of the hospital. “So we decided we’d reach out to our community members, our first responders, as the community hospital. We think it’s incumbent on us to take care of these people and to get everybody covered as much as possible.”

Albertini said first responders are out in public, constantly being exposed to the virus.

“It’s very important we get them immunized as soon as possible,” he said.

The vaccinations will be given from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan.13, in the Skilled Rehab Activity Room of the hospital.