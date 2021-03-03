East Ohio Regional Hospital reopens Outpatient Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services

East Ohio Regional Hospital has reopened its Outpatient Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services
at the Martins Ferry facility.
Director of Rehabilitation Services, Jason Florence, added, “Our outpatient center is the only one
in town and provides 4,000 square feet of fully equipped therapy space that includes a fully
equipped gym. We also perform fall risk assessments, concussion screenings, work conditioning
programs, and have a McKenzie certified therapist on site, as well as an APTA certified Therapist
specializing in neurological patients.”
EORH also performs outpatient Speech Therapy and plans to add outpatient Occupational Therapy in the near future.
East Ohio Hospital, LLC, is owned and operated by Dr. John Johnson, MD, MBA, a resident of
Ohio and board-certified psychiatrist. Over the last 35 years, Dr. John Johnson has started,
acquired, and grown a variety of health care organizations that he continues to own and operate;
including one of Ohio’s largest independent behavioral health centers, Access Ohio, and a 110-bed
in-patient psychiatric hospital, Access Hospital outside Dayton, Ohio. He also owns and operates
primary care centers, substance abuse and residential treatment facilities, and telemedicine and
healthcare technology enterprises.
The Ohio-based operator is committed to returning localized and personal medical care to the residents of Belmont County and the surrounding communities.