East Ohio Regional Hospital reopens Outpatient Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)

East Ohio Regional Hospital has reopened its Outpatient Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services

at the Martins Ferry facility.

“Our trained team of rehabilitation and sports medicine experts have over 175 years of combined experience between them. We are fortunate to have such an experienced group with the knowledge and skill to take care of any rehabilitation needs in our community. We have listened to the local community and are working hard to reopen services that our patients are requesting. East Ohio Regional Hospital Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini



Director of Rehabilitation Services, Jason Florence, added, “Our outpatient center is the only one

in town and provides 4,000 square feet of fully equipped therapy space that includes a fully

equipped gym. We also perform fall risk assessments, concussion screenings, work conditioning

programs, and have a McKenzie certified therapist on site, as well as an APTA certified Therapist

specializing in neurological patients.”

EORH also performs outpatient Speech Therapy and plans to add outpatient Occupational Therapy in the near future.



East Ohio Hospital, LLC, is owned and operated by Dr. John Johnson, MD, MBA, a resident of

Ohio and board-certified psychiatrist. Over the last 35 years, Dr. John Johnson has started,

acquired, and grown a variety of health care organizations that he continues to own and operate;

including one of Ohio’s largest independent behavioral health centers, Access Ohio, and a 110-bed

in-patient psychiatric hospital, Access Hospital outside Dayton, Ohio. He also owns and operates

primary care centers, substance abuse and residential treatment facilities, and telemedicine and

healthcare technology enterprises.

The Ohio-based operator is committed to returning localized and personal medical care to the residents of Belmont County and the surrounding communities.