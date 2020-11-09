East Ohio Regional Hospital to hold job fair Friday

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Are you in the medical field and looking for a job?

East Ohio Regional Hospital wants to hear from you.

In anticipation of its reopening, the hospital will be holding a job fair this Friday.

Positions in all areas of the hospital are available for qualified candidates.

We are pleased to hold our first Job Fair to prepare for reopening the hospital. The response from the community has been overwhelming and it is clear that there is just a great excitement for the reintroduction of quality community-based healthcare in our area. We look forward to continuing to build upon this growing momentum. Bernie Albertini, EORH Chief Operating Officer

Those interested can stop by the Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center at 401 4th Street in Martins Ferry on Friday, November 13 from Noon until 7:00 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place for everyone’s safety.