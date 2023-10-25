BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Halloween is less than a week away, and the East Richland Evangelical Friends Church in St. Clairsville is getting into the spooky spirit with a trunk or treat!

This is their 4th annual trunk or treat, and the church claims that this year is their biggest and best yet.



The fun kicked off at 6 Wednesday night right in the heart of the Ickes Family Life Center parking lot.



There was candy, food, games and more. You could even decorate a trunk with a Christ-based theme!



And the best part? The event was completely free to the community!