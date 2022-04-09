BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Easter Bunny came to assist his friends at the Belmont County Animal Shelter Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers say the cats are in desperate need of blankets, food, and other essential items.

Community members came to donate to the shelter and participated in their Easter celebration.

Director of the Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun says taking care of all the cats isn’t easy and they need your help to do it.

We have homemade sugar cookies, and they will decorate their own sugar cookies… and if they want to participate, we have trophies for the best Easter basket and the best Easter bonnet. There is a $10 donation to participate in the money goes to help the cats here at the Belmont County Animal Shelter. Candace Fleagane, Director of Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun

The children got bunny face painting and took pictures with the Easter Bunny.

They were also able to check out some of the shelter’s adorable cats.