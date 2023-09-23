BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

ECM Energy Services had a grand opening Friday, September 23, for their new Belmont location.

There was food and entertainment, guest speakers and even a chance to meet the team.

ECM Energy specializes in oilfield logistics in the tri-state area, and provides services such as water hauling, salt water disposal, treated water solutions and more.

They say they’re committed to delivering high quality solutions that you can depend on from a trusted business partner, and are thrilled to be open now in Belmont.