ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Cumberland Trail Fire Department responded to a small electrical fire in an animal case at the Pet Supplies Plus in St. Clairsville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

There was smoke in the building, but the fire was already put out by the time the fire department arrived on scene.

The crew aided the employees in getting animals out of the store.

A store manager confirmed Sunday morning that all the animals are safe. However, the store will be closed for 4 to 5 days for cleanup.

A cleanup and restoration crew is on site.

Fire department officials had no further updates as of Sunday morning.