Empty lot at RV dealership shows proof of a nationwide RV shortage

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Last summer, we were told that camping and RV’ing were the perfect ways to enjoy a vacation and stay safe from COVID and RVs became the popular choice for many Americans.

Ironically, this summer, you can’t find an RV to purchase.

At Stewart’s RV in St. Clairsville, the parking lot is empty. Passing drivers wonder if perhaps they’re going out of business. Owner Bob Stewart said they’ve been in business for over 78 years, and they plan to be there for quite a while longer.

The RV shortage is temporary, but dramatic.

He said production of components that go into RVs are slow in catching up from last year’s factory shutdowns.

Air conditioners, windows, toilets, wall panels, furnaces, toilets and appliances are in short supply.

So RVs are being produced, but not completed.

There are thousands of units sitting in our manufacturers’ lots that can’t be completed until they receive the materials. Bob Stewart, Owner, Stewart’s RV

The irony is, this is the time when Americans are told RVing is the safest way to vacation.

It is still a wonderful way to vacation and we were very fortunate last year that a lot of people realized well if I can’t travel by plane, train or bus, I can use an RV and travel with my family and be relatively safe. Bob Stewart, Owner, Stewart’s RV

Several campers at Barkcamp State Park agreed.

We love it. My wife’s retired now so we just get to go and we’ve been all over. Randy Nichols, McConnellsville, Ohio

You can walk and get exercise or you can sit and relax and enjoy the time. James Dalrymple, New Concord, Ohio

Meanwhile at Stewart’s RV, they’ve using the down time to catch up on maintenance and repairs.

They’re going out and doing on-site repairs on customers’ RVs at parks and camp sites. They say if you already have an RV, you’ve got a real advantage.

If you have an RV, then enjoy it and hang onto it!t. Bob Stewart, Owner, Stewart’s RV

RVs include travel trailers, tent campers, truck campers, 5th wheels and motor homes.