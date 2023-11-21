ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

This Saturday, Small Business Saturday will be celebrated everywhere.



But nowhere with more spirit and enthusiasm than St. Clairsville.



Merchants are ready with great bargains as well as local crafters and artists exhibiting their wares.



There will will be all-day shopping, food and fun, with every business in the city observing special expanded hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



It’s an opportunity to support small businesses in the community.

“Instead of the big box stores which normally open on Black Friday, everybody’s out there. So come and see us because this is the heart of the community with the small business owners and the money stays right in the community. And this business is so wonderful because we help disadvantaged animals in our community and it’s a huge cause, so please come out and shop.” Angela Hatfield

Fur Pets’ Sake, 157 E. Main St., St. Clairsville

Fur Pets’ Sake, a high-end consignment shop, and features games, puzzles, home decor, jewelry, furniture, tools, china and giftware.



And all proceeds go to support the animals at the Belmont County Humane Society.



And we hear from a reliable source that Santa will be in St. Clairsville on Saturday!