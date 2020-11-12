EORH job fair moved to virtual/ drop off event

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The East Ohio Regional Hospital job fair that was scheduled for Friday, is still on, but will now be held virtually or applicants can drop off their applications in a drop box.

Interested applicants can submit resumes to EOcareers@outlook.com beginning immediately.

Additionally, on Friday, November 13, interested individuals may visit the area outside the Emergency Room entrance at East Ohio Regional Hospital between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications will be available and a secure drop-box provided.

Department Managers will review information submitted to EORH and begin contacting qualified applicants for follow-up interviews.

The change was made in response to the health orders made by the state of Ohio.