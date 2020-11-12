EORH job fair moved to virtual/ drop off event

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The East Ohio Regional Hospital job fair that was scheduled for Friday, is still on, but will now be held virtually or applicants can drop off their applications in a drop box.

Interested applicants can submit resumes to EOcareers@outlook.com beginning immediately.

Additionally, on Friday, November 13, interested individuals may visit the area outside the Emergency Room entrance at East Ohio Regional Hospital between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications will be available and a secure drop-box provided.

Department Managers will review information submitted to EORH and begin contacting qualified applicants for follow-up interviews.

The change was made in response to the health orders made by the state of Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter