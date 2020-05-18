EORH on track to reopen later this year after purchase

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A long-time administrator of EORH and OVMC will be the Chief Operating Officer. Bernie Albertini has returned from Arizona to lead the project.

Former East Ohio Regional Hospital

Officials say East Ohio Hospital LLC is technically the new owner. Dr. John Johnson owns it, and he reportedly owns a variety of health care concerns, ranging from primary care to substance abuse to a psychiatric hospital.

In Martins Ferry, community leaders are celebrating the hospital’s new lease on life.

When it closed, they had placed several boulders in the empty parking lot, symbolizing the closure of the hospital.

And so we took a sledgehammer and hit the rock and it didn’t break. And we gave the sledgehammer to someone else. And it didn’t break. But then eventually, with all the people here who wanted to take a hit at the rock, it began to break. Rev. William Webster, Pastor – Grace Presbyterian Church

We put a nice team together and we appreciate everybody that’s put their time in with us. Andy Sutak, Service Director – Martins Ferry

They took various prospective buyers on tours of the hospital.

It’s in great shape. We toured it. We couldn’t believe how many hospital beds and how much equipment has been left there. Actually, it just needs a little bit of care and cleaning. Vince Gianangeli, candidate for Belmont County Commission

The attorney for the new owners says they hope it will become a full-service hospital, but it is still a work in progress.

I know that a lot of people who used to work here are excited. They want to come back to work at East Ohio, and we sure want ’em back. Mayor John Davies – Martins Ferry

They’ll find everyone from doctors to nurses to custodians. I’m sure it won’t be a problem. Vince Gianangeli, candidate for Belmont County Commission

It’s going to be great—seeing the parking lot full again. Mike Bianconi, Peace Township Trustee

And today (Monday), we celebrate that the prayers have been answered and the hospital has been sold and will reopen. Rev. William Webster, Pastor – Grace Presbyterian Church

They say the roll out will be gradual, and the new owners will determine which departments will open first, and when the others will follow.

