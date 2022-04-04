ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

EORH has opened The Digestive Complex at 300 West Main Street, St. Clairsville.

It includes EORH providers Dr. Sanjay Chaudhry (gastroenterology), Dr. Robert Wetzel and Nurse Practitioner Katie Detling (gynecology) and a physical therapy center.

Officials say they plan to add other services to this location in the future.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Ohio Valley and taking excellent care of its residents,” said Bernie Albertini, chief operating officer.

EORH is owned and operated by Dr. John Johnson, MD and psychiatrist.