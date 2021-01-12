EORH providing COVID vaccines to Belmont County first responders who need them

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF) East Ohio Regional Hospital will be offering COVID vaccines this week to any Belmont County first responder who have yet to receive the vaccine.
“We learned from the Belmont County Sheriff’s office that not everyone there had been
vaccinated yet and decided to offer our help. We are pleased to support our Belmont County first responders and it is really the least we can do for all they do for our community,” said EORH Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini.
Officials at EORH are working with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, as well as with other Belmont County first-responders to ensure that vaccines are properly distributed to those officials who have yet to receive one.
The vaccines will be provided to qualified individuals in the Skilled Rehab Activity Room at EORH from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
