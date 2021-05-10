EORH Reopens Skilled Nursing Facility

(WTRF)- East Ohio Regional Hospital announces that it has reopened the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Martins Ferry Hospital.

This allows patients of the Skilled Nursing Facility to have 24-hour access to lab, radiology, respiratory therapy, and an attached ER, as well as the ability to continue to see the same therapists that cared for them when they were hospital patients which allows for a seamless continuity of care.

This is the only Skilled Nursing Facility in the Ohio Valley that offers these services.

The Skilled Nursing Facility at EORH is unique in that patients do not have to leave the EORH campus to attend other appointments and are often seen by the same physicians on the unit that followed their care in the hospital.

East Ohio Regional Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Bernie Albertini indicated: “This is

just another step in moving forward with our overall plan to provide comprehensive health care

services to the local community and the greater Ohio Valley on both sides of the river. Our staff

has been working day and night to get to this point and we are excited to reopen our Skilled Nursing

Facility for patients.”

Heather Borkoski, L.N.H.A., Administrator of the EORH Skilled Nursing Facility added:

“I am very proud of the team that we have built. We are very fortunate to have employees who

previously worked here and wanted to return home, along with new employees who wanted to be

part of building this from the ground up and are compassionate, dedicated, and the best in their

fields.” Borkoski explained that when EORH closed, 22 long-term care patients were discharged

to other area facilities. “These were people who considered EORH their home. It was literally

mourning for the staff, families, and other residents everyday as someone left.” However, with

the reopening of the Skilled Nursing Facility, Borkoski explained that the first patient is one of

these 22 individuals. “Her daughter reached out to us once she heard that we would be opening

back up and we are just overjoyed that she is coming back home where she belongs.”