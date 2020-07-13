Face masks and getting business back on track in the Ohio Valley

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Face masks have become the newest controversy in America-

and it is also no question that businesses must re-open so bills can be paid, mouths fed, and the economy can bounce back.

Since reopening, The Ohio Valley Mall is slowly returning to normal with action ramping up and

nearly all stores open and ready with safety precautions set. But there’s more in play than just getting business back on track…a hodgepodge of government regulations concerning facial coverings is creating some consumer confusion. And just next door to the mall in neighboring West Virginia, masks are mandatory in public. So how is the Ohio Valley Mall tackling both sides of the debate?

Ohio Valley Mall Spokesman​, Joe Bell, told 7News “if they’re coming from West Virginia they may say no I’ll go shop in Ohio because it’s not quite as restrictive and we understand that we encourage everyone to do the best they can to maintain social distances and to wear facial coverings where it’s appropriate if they can’t socially distance themselves so we want to do everything that is responsible but by the same token we’re not going to try to brow beat people into doing that.”

Bell also said it is each retailer’s prerogative to enforce wearing a mask in their store, which is why the mall itself doesn’t require it but some shops do. So far he hasn’t heard any backlash from customers yet.​