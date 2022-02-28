The Freedom Convoy USA departs from Cambridge, OH, heading east for Washington, DC early Friday on I-70.

A Facebook event started by Amy Swetz and Buckys Porch is calling for supporters to come out with flags and banners on any I-70 overpass from Barnesville exit 202 to St. Clairsville exit 214 to show support for the freedom truckers.

It is currently unknown what time the convoy will be leaving Cambridge Friday but is expected to pass through the area at approximately 7:30 a.m.

With 11 overpasses to choose from, the event writes that they encourage schools to take part and have the kids become a part of history.