BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Institute is one of the best in the nation.

It was named after Arthur G. James, an early cancer specialist, whose mission was to build that facility.



He convinced wealthy and influential friends– like Dave Thomas of Wendy’s–to donate funds to make it possible.



But Dr. James’ own childhood was not one of wealth or privilege. Dr. James grew up right here in the Ohio Valley.

The Barnesville Rotary is planning a program about Dr. James.

Arthur James was born to Italian immigrants who lived in a rural area of Belmont County. They settled in a tiny community called Rhodesdale, which no longer exists.



Young Arthur grew up a serious child, working hard on his studies. At that time, by the way, the family’s last name was not James.

“He was born and raised in Belmont County. Went to school in a one-room schoolhouse. Then went on to St. Clairsville High School and graduated in 1930 as a co-valedictorian. At the time, the family name was Giangiacomo, later changed to James.” Tom Morrison, Event Organizer

Dr. James died in 2001. His life story will be told Thursday, June 22 at Ohio University Eastern’s Shannon Hall. The speaker will be his grandson, also named Arthur James.

Admission is free. Donations will go to Rotary’s foundation for cancer research.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday June 22.