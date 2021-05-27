“Farm Day” invites ranchers from across the country to showcase a Belmont County farm

Belmont County

June 10 2021

FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) – When you think of the Ohio Valley, cattle ranches probably aren’t the first thing that comes to your mind.

However, that meat on your dinner plate could have come from a farm as close as Belmont County.

The Dutton Cattle Company in Flushing held a “Farm Day” to show ranchers from across the country how they’re making better beef. They’re raising a breed called Akaushi whose meat has a rich taste while also being heart healthy.

The supplier of that special type of cattle says Dutton is raising them right, and their customers know it.

The Duttons have seen a huge demand locally of people who want to buy the beef that’s raised here. They know the practices that go into it and raised in a natural way, it’s going to give them a more wholesome product.

Jojo Carrales, Heartbrand Beef

The farm also spoke about its rehabilitation of more than 1,100 acres of land.

Over a span of a century, the area was farmed with unsustainable practices and then strip mined. After decades of restoration the land is once again usable to make Belmont County’s very own brand of beef.

