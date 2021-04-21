Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program making dinner plates more colorful

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Getting food during the pandemic has been anything but a piece of cake—especially for seniors.

That’s why Belmont County is once again helping them add a little more green to their plate.

The 20-21 Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program gives income-eligible residents 60 and over coupons to be used on local produce.

Senior Services will send 10 five-dollar vouchers that can be used anytime between May and October.

Executive Director Dwayne Pielech says it’s also a chance to help sprout some local business.

This program is a good opportunity to help not only seniors, especially those that are income-eligible and in need, but it’s an opportunity to help our local farmers who provide the fresh produce. Dwayne Pielech, Executive Director, Belmont County Senior Services

Now the coupons have to be used at farmers’ markets, since they won’t be accepted at grocery stores.

Spinach, rhubarb and green peas will all be available right when the program starts on May 1st.

Call Senior Services at 740-695-4142 for some fresher meals this summer.