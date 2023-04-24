The father of a juvenile on a Belmont County bus has now been charged with aggravated menacing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A viral video went out over social media showing two middle school students from Union Local fighting amidst a torrent of foul language.

The bus driver, identified only as Mike, separated the two, and held the one at bay to stop the fight from escalating.

Officials say that started as a fight and went on to include threats.

“We found out that one juvenile involved in the fight, that there was a threat made later to the school,” said Sheriff Lucas. “Of the juvenile, we’re looking at an assault, and also making a false alarm.”

The father of the child, David Miller, allegedly got involved after the fight.

“The father of the child personally got involved and it was forwarded to the prosecutor in regards to aggravated menacing by the father,” said Sheriff Lucas.

Miller is scheduled to be in court next month (May) in the Western Division Court in Belmont County.

(Video in the story is from previous coverage)