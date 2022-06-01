BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Their mother was killed along I-70, and the two tiny fawns were found, still clinging to her body.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper took the call Saturday, and located them.

He called wildlife expert Tom DeVaul, who is a deputy with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

DeVaul says they were extremely young—four to seven days old.

They would have not survived on their own.

So he gave them a ride to a rescue.

Now everybody’s asking how they’re doing.

“I’ve been getting daily reports from Ohio Whitetail Rescue,” DeVaul said. “They’ve both been taking a full bottle, morning and evening.”

DeVaul drove the fawns, one doe and one buck, to the rescue in Dresden, Ohio, in his cruiser.

He says they were pretty vocal in the back seat.

“So I would answer them, and we just kept talking the whole way,” he said.

DeVaul is an avid deer hunter, with many deer tatoos.

Is it ironic that this hunter did so much to save these two fawns?

“Hunters are the biggest conservationists that you will find,” he said. “I believe they contribute more to conservation than what normal citizens do. Just because it means so much to us.”

Although they are temporarily being hand raised, they won’t become pets.

“The ultimate goal is to release them back into the wild,” he said. “She is bottle feeding them and she is going to reintroduce them back into the wild.”

DeVaul remains an outdoorsman.

But when deer season rolls around, will he ever want to hunt in Dresden, Ohio?

“Probably not,” he said with a smile. “Probably not.”

As the leader of Belmont County’s Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team, he has had many experiences with wild animal emergencies.

He normally urges people to leave baby animals alone, and not to ever assume that they’re orphaned just because they are alone, because chances are good that their mothers are coming back.

But in this case, it was evident that the fawns were indeed orphaned.

So he says if you discover an obviously orphaned baby animal of any kind, call the Sheriff’s Department at (740) 695-7933, and ask for Deputy Tom DeVaul.