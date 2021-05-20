‘Fear Street’ A Netflix Movie Trilogy Takes Place In Shadyside

(WTRF)- ‘Fear Street,’ a murder mystery movie trilogy, will be released on Netflix on July 2, takes place in the town of Shadyside, Ohio.

The ‘Fear Street’ trilogy is an adaptation of the famous book series ‘ Fear Street’ by Ohio native R.L Stine.

The movie series will be released in 3 parts:

Fear Street Part 1, 1994: July 2

Fear Street Part 2 1978: July 9

Fear Street Part 3, 1966: July 16

A trailer was released on the movie trilogy and can be viewed below.

The movie is directed by Leigh Janiak of Mentor, Ohio, and features actress Gillian Jacobs of the tv show ‘ Community. ‘

The movie series was filmed in Georgia.