Feisley Tree Farm ready to keep your holiday tradition safe during pandemic

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF)- Picking out the perfect tree is a holiday tradition for most people and this year will look a little different at Feisley’s Tree Farm.

Customers are asked to wear masks in the barn and on the hay rides but if you’re out in the field, being cautious of your distance to others, you can take your mask off.

Whether your tradition has been going on for a year or 15 years, Feisley’s wants to keep everyone healthy while cutting down their perfect tree.

Feisley’s hours are:

Monday through Friday – Noon to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday – 10am to 5pm