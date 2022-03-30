BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County prosecuting attorney Kevin Flanagan announced Wednesday that on Monday, a woman entered a plea of guilty to drug trafficking.

Ivelisse Cruz-Alcantara was in possession of more than 3,000 grams of cocaine on Sept. 9, 2020, says Flanagan.

Flanagan says Belmont County was not the intended destination for the cocaine. Belmont County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a young woman sleeping in a car in a local motel parking lot and performed a welfare check on her.

Cruz-Alcantara was the lone occupant of the vehicle, which had out-of-state license plates. The deputies noticed suspicious activity and uncovered duffle bags filled with cocaine, said the prosecutor.

Our officers essentially intercepted a shipment destined for a different location. From their investigation, it does appear that the drug shipment originated around the Philadelphia area and was destined for a state or states in the south. A shipment such as this, being over 3 kilograms, is extremely large regardless of what part of the country you are located. It clearly will not go unmissed or unnoticed by either the supplier or the intended recipient. Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecuting Attorney

Flanagan noted that Cruz-Alcantara, a young, single mother, was used a “mule” by drug dealers. In this case, the dealer offered her a way to make some quick money and she agreed, said Flanagan.

They simply used her as a ‘mule’ in hopes that law enforcement would not be alerted to her, or if they were, that she might not receive a stiff sentence when caught. Unfortunately, for Ms. Cruz-Alcantara, they were wrong on both accounts. Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecuting Attorney

During the sentencing phase, the State recommended, and the judge imposed a 60-month prison sentence.

While we do question whether Ms. Cruz-Alcantara actually knew the specific type of drug that she was transporting or how much was actually there, our argument has always been that her willful blindness or deliberate ignorance could not be a defense. Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecuting Attorney

Flanagan also explained that authorities also seized cash which will be used to fund future drug investigations.