Ferguson’s House of Furniture opens Saint Clairsville location for “liquidation sale”

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- Ferguson’s House of Furniture welcomed customers for the first time on Friday for the grand opening of their liquidation sale.

Ferguson’s bought all of the remaining inventory left behind by Levin Furniture and their “blowout sales” start at 50% off.

Owner Bobby Ferguson says, people were lined up at the door when it opened Friday morning, ready for the sales on the remaining inventory.

Owner Bobby Ferguson says, this is just the start and it will be nice for the people in Belmont County to have a furniture store of their own.

A furniture store is needed here in Belmont County. A few furniture stores have shut down after a couple of years and we have lots of people from Belmont County traveling to our Wintersville location. Bobby Ferguson | Owner, Ferguson Furniture

Ferguson says he expects the liquidation sale to go on for about 4-8 weeks, the store will then close for a couple more in order to renovate, then they will open the doors back up.