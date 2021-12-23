Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Sober holiday driving isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a must if you value yourself, your family and the law.

Last year, there were 12 people in Ohio who didn’t go home to their families over Christmas.

That’s according to the State Highway Patrol, who has restarted their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

With traffic from travels and gift shopping, the risk of a serious accident will be at peak levels this weekend.

And if you’re headed somewhere serving alcohol, any consideration of how you’ll get home is better than none at all.

They fail to make the plans is probably the biggest problem, where if you know you’re going to a holiday party or gathering or something where you know there may be some alcohol consumed, whether it be a company party or whatnot, making plans to make sure you’ve got a sober driver to get you back home. Sgt. Brian Hawkins, OSHP St. Clairsville Post

If you’re out and you see someone who clearly shouldn’t be on the road, there is a way to let law enforcement know.

All you have to do is dial #677 on your phone.