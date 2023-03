ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — WTRF is sponsoring a Job & Career Fair today at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Boscov’s Plaza. Northern Panhandle Head Start is also a sponsor.

The Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is at the Ohio Valley Mall until 2pm today!📌

Bring your resume and see what the Ohio Valley has to offer! The tables are set up right in front of American Eagle😊@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/szeznLnfuS — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) March 18, 2023

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.