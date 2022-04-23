UPDATE: 911 Director Bryan Minder says the fire is out at the center as of 3:15 p.m.

He tells 7News that at around 2 p.m., a person from the grounds department was installing a new hot water tank when the fire began.

That individual was taken by Cumberland Trail Fire personnel to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was put out by an employee with a fire extinguisher, and no operations were interrupted.

Columbia Gas is now on the premises inspecting the gas line.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials from the Cumberland Trail Joint Fire District in St. Clairsville confirm that there was a fire at the Belmont County 911 Center Saturday afternoon.

BELMONT COUNTY: According to fire officials the Belmont County 911 Center caught fire. Crews were able to put out the blaze and they are still on scene. We are still waiting to hear if there are any injuries. Stay with @WTRF7News for more details. pic.twitter.com/Lxaarcf6pk — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) April 23, 2022

The 911 Center is located on Bannock Uniontown Road in St. Clairsville.