UPDATE 8 AM: The fire happened at the 700 Block of Main Street in Bridgeport.

The home was a duplex and the family that lived in the back said 3 cats have died due to the fire.

The family also said they were able to rescue 3 dogs and another cat.

None of the humans in the house were injured.

A Gofundme has been set up for the family if you would like to contribute, click here.

AT THE SCENE: Here is a look at the scene of the fire on the 700 Block of Main Street in Bridgeport. This home was a duplex and the family that lived in the back said she lost 3 of her cats in the fire. But she was able to rescue 3 dogs and another cat. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/JfYthQE5EZ — Taylor Long Bernard (@TaylorLongNews) June 9, 2023

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Officials have confirmed a fire broke out overnight at a home on main street in Bridgeport.

Police and fire crews are still on the scene.

Officials say the fire is mostly out.

The call came in at 2:45 this morning and injuries are not known at this time.

Fire crews on scene were Brookeside, Wolfhurst, and Martins Ferry.

We are working to learn more details.

Stay with 7News for updates.